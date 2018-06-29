TITUSVILLE, Fla. -- A Brevard County shelter dog that had been waiting to be adopted for more than a record 800 days has found a home.

Dog spent most of its 3-year life in Brevard shelter

Woman from Orlando picked up Dots on Friday

Liz Shidler of Orlando picked up Dots from the SPCA of Brevard no-kill shelter in Titusville on Friday.

It's where the 3-year-old retriever mix had spent almost his entire life. It was a record for a stint at the shelter.

Earlier this month, Dots was featured during a story about summertime being a tough time of year for shelters, as many people aren't adopting and even surrendering animals.

Shidler saw the story and sought out Dots.

The SPCA of Brevard currently is housing more than 100 dogs, 100 cats and 400 kittens. The rescue still has several dogs that have been there for more than 150 days.

All the longtime shelter dogs' adoption fees have been paid for by a volunteer.