ORLANDO, Fla. -- An armed man held a man at gunpoint while he sexually battered a woman before stealing their car at Rose Bay Drive early Friday morning, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Police say the man stole a dark blue 2015 Hyundai Sonata

At around 3:03 a.m., officers went to a park at 4872 Rose Bay Drive after receiving a call about an armed carjacking and sexual battery, according to Lt. Cindy Lane.

A man and a woman were in a 2015 Hyundai Sonata when a thin, black male in his late 20s walked up to them and forced them out of the car, stated Lane in a news release.

"The suspect sexually battered female victim while holding the male victim at bay with the handgun," described Lane.

The man, who is described as being 5 foot, 9 inches to 5 foot, 10 inches in height with short hair and wearing a gray hoodie and gray shorts, drove off in the dark blue Sonata, stated Lane.