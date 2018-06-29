From the opioid crisis, to the legal age to marry, to violence in our schools -- the new laws going into effect this weekend target a number of issues that have been big in the news and politics this past year.

EDUCATION

Two new laws target schools and aim to protect the students not just from mass shootings, but also bullies.

If the wake of the shooting in Parkland in February, the Bay area saw numerous arrests of students making threats against their own schools. The punishment will now be more severe.

Under a new law, if a student is convicted of a written threat or posting one online, the punishment is going up to a second degree felony -- which is 15 years in prison, 15 years probation, and a $10,000 fine.

Lawmakers are also introducing a new law to help students that are bullied.

Under the new "Hope Scholarship Program," parents of a bullied student could be awarded private school vouchers to get them out of the public school system.

"We are working internally to come up with procedures on how this would work so that when a parent does come to a principal with some concerns that are happening with some type of incident that occurred at the school, we will have procedures that our principals will be able to follow that," Tanya Arja, with the Hillsborough County School District, said.

OPIOID CRISIS

A new bill to fight the opioid crisis will limit most painkiller prescriptions to a three-day supply, though they could prescribe up to seven-day supplies of controlled substances if “medically necessary.” Cancer patients, people who are terminally ill, palliative care patients and those who suffer from major trauma would be exempt from the limits. The bill also requires physicians or their staff members to check with a statewide database before prescribing or dispensing controlled substances.. At least 16 Floridians die every day from opioid overdoses.

CHILD MARRIAGE

And as far as the legal age to marry, a new law states that marriage licenses may bot be issued to a person under the age of 18 except under certain circumstances.

And a new law regarding public beach access gives private businesses and homeowners the choice of whether or not they want to restrict the public from using the portion of beach on their property. It refers to the portion of the sand from the high tide water line up. That means the dry sand adjacent to their building could be private, while the wet sand will remain public.