ANNAPOLIS, Md. -- Some new details about the deadly shooting at a Maryland newspaper office outside of Washington D.C. have emerged during the overnight.

Police say Jarrod Warren Ramos killed 5 at the Capital Gazette

Ramos had a feud with the Maryland newspaper

Law enforcement says that the man believed to have carried out the deadly shooting had beef with the Capital Gazette in Annapolis. The shooting left five dead.

Jarrod Warren Ramos filed a defamation suit against them and specific journalists in 2012, after they published an article about him stalking a woman.

One former editor says Ramos tried to keep the feud alive, even after the paper won.

In 2012, Ramos filed a defamation lawsuit against the newspaper, alleging he was harmed by an article about his conviction in a criminal harassment case a year earlier. The suit was dismissed by a judge who wrote Ramos had not shown "anything that was published about you is, in fact, false." An appeals court later upheld the dismissal.

For Friday's edition, the Capital Gazette did profiles on each of the victims, tweeting the front page out.

Police called the shooting "targeted."

"We speak with these men and women on a daily basis to get stories out that are important to the citizens of this county. So, we're here. We're investigating. We're going to get this investigation right," said Acting Police Chief William Krampf of Anne Arundel County.

According to the newspaper, Ramos has a bail review on Friday at 10:30 a.m.

