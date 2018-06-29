ORLANDO, Fla. -- Markeith Loyd's lead defense attorney is leaving the case, and that could mean a delay in the start of his first trial for murder.

Roger Wheeden made the request Friday in court, saying he wasn't qualified for the case. State procedural rules say the lead counsel should have tried two death penalty cases as a co-counsel, at a minimum. Wheeden hasn't.

The judge ruled Wheeden will stay on as attorney until a new one is appointed. Loyd again requested Terence Lenamon, a Miami attorney, but Loyd doesn't get to choose because taxpayers are paying for his defense.

Because of this, the start of Loyd's first trial, for the death of ex-girlfriend Sade Dixon, could be pushed back to give new counsel time to get up to speed. The trial is supposed to start in September.

Loyd is charged with the murder of Dixon, who was pregnant at the time, in December 2016, and with the murder of Orlando Police Lt. Deborah Clayton a month later in January 2017.