ORLANDO, Fla. -- A 36-year-old man was fatally shot by his cousin, according to Orange County deputies.

Man allegedly shoots cousin amid dispute

Neal Melbourne charged w/ 1st-degree murder

The shooting happened on North Pine Hills Road around 3:15 p.m.

Orange County Sheriff’s Office deputies say Joseph Hamilton was arguing with his 41-year-old cousin Neal Melbourne, when the suspect took out a handgun and shot Hamilton.

He was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where he later died.

Although Melbourne initially fled the scene, deputies say a felony stop was conducted, and he was taken into custody.

Melbourne is charged with first-degree murder.

Investigators say the two had an on-going dispute.