ORLANDO, Fla. -- Orange County Sheriff’s Office reports the body of a man was found in a retention pond in Orlando Thursday evening.

Fishermen discover floating body in pond

Deputies say he was a white male, early 20s

According to authorities, fishermen on the pond off East Colonial Drive near the State Road 408 westbound on-ramp spotted a body floating in the water.

Deputies were called to the scene around 5:20 p.m. and recovered the body. They say the man was a white male in his early twenties.

The man's body was found fully clothed, and officials say no obvious signs of trauma were found.

It’s currently unclear how long the body has been in the retention pond, as well as how he died.

No further information has been provided yet.