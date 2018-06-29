CENTRAL FLORIDA -- While Friday might start off with some sun, once the afternoon comes Central Florida will see some lightning and heavy rain.

Friday's highs at 91 degrees

Increasing rain chances

Hot and muggy afternoons this weekend

Expect plenty of clouds Friday with scattered showers and thunderstorms, primarily in the afternoon. Any may contain heavy rain, gusty winds and frequent lightning.

Storm motion will be slow and erratic, but generally pushing from inland over to the east coast. Much of the activity will diminish with the loss of daytime heating.

Fair skies will prevail overnight as lows fall to the low to mid-70s. Rain chances will run consistent each afternoon this weekend with highs in the low 90s.

As we approach Independence Day, slightly drier air will work in, helping to reduce the rain chances slightly.

Expect highs in the low to mid-90s and scattered afternoon storms each day through the holiday.

Southwesterly winds will shift southeast Friday afternoon at 5 to 10 knots. Expect a moderate chop on the Intracoastal.

Meanwhile, the surf zone will find a small east-southeast trade swell with wave heights around 1 to 2 feet.

It will be considered a poor to fair environment for surfing. The rip current risk is low but swimmer and surfers are encouraged to stay near a lifeguard and observe local flags.

Tropical Update

In the tropics, the Atlantic basin is fairly quiet. No new development is expected over the next few days.

The Hurricane Season continues through Nov. 30.

