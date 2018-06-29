ORLANDO, Fla. -- For those who grew up "wanting to be a Toys R Us kid," Friday is a day to mourn.

Last day for Toys R Us in the U.S.

Store chain announced liquidation in March

The legendary toy store closes the doors to hundreds of stores Friday, months after announcing the company would go into liquidation.

At the store on Alafaya Trail in Orlando, shelves were already being torn down. Cash register stands and a few shelves with a handful of products were largely what remained inside the cavernous building.

Signs advertised prices slashed up to 90 percent off. Fixtures were also being sold.

This @ToysRUs on N Alafaya Tr is closing today. Employees tell me they are unsure what time, it all depends on how fast the remaining products sell. @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/EbiASmnIqx — Eugene Buenaventura (@_EugeneTV) June 29, 2018

The 70-year-old chain staggered under the weight of heavy debt and its inability to keep up with trends in retail and in children's activities.

Some business groups petitioned to buy American Toys R Us stores, but the company that owned the chain refused those offers.

At least 30,000 employees lost their jobs in the loss of Toys R Us.