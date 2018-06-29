BUSHNELL, Fla. -- A reward is now being offered for information leading to the arrest of whoever set a building on fire last week, killing dozens of alligators and crocodiles and stealing a very rare gator.

$7,500 reward offered for information

Arson fire killed dozens of gators on June 22

Rare gator believed to be stolen

The Sumter County Sheriff's Office, Crimeline and Gatorland are partnering to offer the $7,500 reward.

The fire happened on June 22 at the building in Bushnell, which was deemed a total loss. Investigators believe the fire was intentionally set. Some 43 alligators and crocodiles were killed in the fire, while a Snowball gator, also called a Leucistic gator, was stolen.

Investigators believe the gator was stolen and then the building was set on fire.

The animals and the building belonged to Robbie Keszey and Stephen Keszey, siblings behind the show "Swamp Brothers," which aired on the Discovery Channel in 2011.

In posts on social media, the Keszeys thanked the Sumter County Sheriff's Office, Crimeline and Gatorland for the help.

If you have any information, call Sumter County Sheriff's Det. Chris Merritt at 352-793-2621 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).