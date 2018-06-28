Presidents Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin will be meeting in Finland in July, announced the White House and the Kremlin on Thursday morning.

The meeting will take place Monday, July 16, in Helsinki, Finland, and it will focus on national security issues and relations between the U.S. and Russia, stated the White House.

While the two have not had an actual full meeting, last year, Putin and Trump had two brief meetings during international summits.

Both Trump and the Kremlin have denied that Russia interfered in the 2016 U.S. presidential elections, however, the U.S. intelligence community and many Congressional Republicans and Democrats say there is evidence that there was influence.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.