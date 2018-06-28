DORADO, Puerto Rico -- On our way to a story, we made a quick stop in the municipality of Dorado, where we got a chance to speak with the mayor.

Dorado, Puerto Rico is where Maria exited island, mayor says

Powerful storm toppled huge trees, monument in center of town

Mayor: More than 1,170 homes lost roofs in municipality

Dorado Mayor Carlos Lopez Rivera told us his area was hit particularly hard by Hurricane Maria: The storm actually exited the island through the municipality, he said.

We walked around the main plaza of the town, where he pointed out which trees fell down during the hurricane, which also didn't spare a huge monument in the center of the plaza.

It took them awhile to restore the area back to normal, he said.

"It was devastating," Lopez said in Spanish.

He said the municipality picked up 216,000 square yards of debris. More than 575 houses were destroyed, and more than 1,170 houses lost their roofs.

Back at city hall, we ask him "esta listo Dorado?" -- Is Dorado, or Puerto Rico, ready for another natural disaster like Maria?

In terms of awareness, yes, he said. But another Maria -- that's tough, Lopez said.