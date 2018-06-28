APOPKA, Fla. -- An Apopka police officer got quite a shock earlier this week when a lightning bolt struck near him as he stood outside his SUV.

Bolt of lightning strikes behind Florida police officer

Strike knocked out power to building; no one was hurt

The strike comes during Lightning Safety Awareness Week .

Surveillance video shows the unidentified K-9 officer loading up his vehicle in the parking lot of the Apopka Police Department seconds before the lightning strikes in the parking lot behind him. The video brightly flashes, and then the officer rushes to get in the SUV.

The strike damaged several electrical transformers and knocked out power to the building. The fire department also was called out because of haze in the building. No damage or injuries were reported.

Florida is known as the " lightning capital of the U.S. "

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.