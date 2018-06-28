ANNAPOLIS, Md. -- Multiple people have been shot at a daily newspaper in Maryland, according to multiple news sources.

Active shooter reported at Capital Gazette in Annapolis

Staff at paper reporting that multiple people have been shot

Maryland governor: 'Praying for those at the scene'

The website of the Capital Gazette in Annapolis said a crime reporter said there was a shooter in the building and that several had been shot.

"There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you're under your desk and then hear the gunman reload," Phil Davis wrote on Twitter, the Capital Gazette reported.

A law enforcement official said the shooting happened in the paper's newsroom and that one person was in custody, CNN reports.

Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives have reported to a "shooting incident" at the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, they said.

The Capital Gazette said police were also at the Baltimore Sun newsroom. Both papers are owned by media publisher Tronc Inc., which also owns the Chicago Tribune, Orlando Sentinel and the New York Daily News.

Anne Arundel Police in a tweet confirmed they were investigating an active shooter and that a building at 888 Bestgate Road in Annapolis had been evacuated. Authorities have set up a meetup point at a nearby mall.

I'm "absolutely devastated to learn of this tragedy in Annapolis," Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said in a tweet. "Praying for those at the scene and for our community."

