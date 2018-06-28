KISSIMMEE, Fla. -- Hundreds of Puerto Rican evacuees in Central Florida after Hurricane Maria are counting down the days until they’re homeless.

Several families set up a symbolic tent city across the street from the Gaylord Palms Resort where Florida’s GOP Sunshine Summit is being held.

FEMA’s temporary shelter program that pays for evacuees to stay in hotels expires Saturday. The people who rely on it say they’re running out of options and need help.

Jose Castro with Vamos4PR said, “We are not asking for financial help. We are asking for a creative solution so these people can have a better way to get out of the motels.”

After living months without electricity, Bethcaida Crespo says she and her husband had to get their kids out of Puerto Rico. They lost everything when their apartment flooded after Maria and moved to Central Florida.

Between full shelters, year-long wait lists at apartments, and the burden of nonrefundable application fees, she's at a loss.

“Especially in Florida that is a very tourist area, you know, we can't just set up camp anywhere and be like, ‘well we are going to live here.’ That's why we are all worried really because after this there is no other way out,” Crespo said.

These families are not planning an actual tent city. This was a symbolic event. They will put the tents back up Thursday and Friday afternoon.