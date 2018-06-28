KISSIMMEE, Fla. -- New ownership at a residential complex in Osceola County is transforming that complex into an Airbnb apartment.

Osceola residential complex to turn into Airbnb apt.

'Niido Powered by Airbnb' new name of the building

One resident concerned about 'lack of transparency'

While the project is considered the first of its kind, there are mixed emotions about living in a community that allows short-term rentals.

Stevie Sierzega has been living at the Domain apartment complex in Kissimmee for nearly a year. His apartment is next door to Disney, but despite all the tourism around him, he never thought his home would turn into a giant Airbnb.

Spectrum News’ Stephanie Bechara asked him, "When you first moved in here last year, did you have any idea that this would turn into like an Airbnb site?”

He replied, “Absolutely not."

Sierzega said his initial reaction was concern over what he calls lack of transparency.

"So if they knew this was the intention then why didn't they tell us?" Sierzega said.

Spectrum News spoke to a manager on site at Domain who said he couldn't comment on the matter but asked us to reach out to Niido.

"Niido Powered by Airbnb" is the new name of the building.

While Niido did not answer any of our specific questions, they told us they’re introducing the new project in the next few weeks and directed us to their website for more information.

Sierzega said no one was talking about this collaboration at first but that things have changed in the past couple of weeks.

"They're even encouraging us to be part of the conversation to make this succeed,” Sierzega said. “But I think there are still people who want to come home and don't want to have to worry about living in a timeshare."

According to the Airbnb website, residents who choose, will have the opportunity to share their units for 180 days a year maximum. An app will help guests check in and out.

Sierzega said now that he has learned more about it, he's willing to give it a chance.

"Ultimately I just hope that it's done the best that they can without really hurting the residents first," he explained.

Tenants who choose to share their homes will be part of Airbnb's Friendly Buildings Program.

The idea is for hosts and landlords to share the revenue generated from home sharing.