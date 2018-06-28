As Gov. Rick Scott's administration appeals a ruling invalidating the medical marijuana smoking ban passed by the Republican-controlled Florida Legislature, Orlando power lawyer John Morgan is considering launching a campaign to put a recreational marijuana legalization amendment on the 2020 ballot.

Morgan helped bankroll medical marijuana amendment in 2016

Full legalization measure may not enjoy broad support

Advocates believe enough support exists for measure to pass

Morgan is furious that Scott is refusing to accept the decision last month by Leon County Circuit Court Judge Karen Gievers to overturn the smoking ban, which was enacted in the wake of the overwhelming passage of Amendment 2 in 2016. Morgan helped bankroll the campaign behind the amendment.

"They have kicked the door wide open for recreational marijuana use in Florida," he said shortly after Scott signed the smoking ban into law.

Now, Morgan says he's contemplating a deep-pocketed campaign to pass a recreational marijuana amendment that would largely render moot the ongoing legal battle over the restrictive regulations Tallahassee has constructed around medical marijuana.

"I'm going to look at starting a fund where we can all donate to get full marijuana legalization on the ballot in 2020," Morgan wrote in a tweet this week. "When you mess with the will of the people there are unintended consequences!!"

A full marijuana legalization measure would almost certainly lack the level of popular support enjoyed by the 2016 medical marijuana amendment. Conservative voters, in particular, have concerns about the impact widespread marijuana use could have on public health and safety.

But industry advocates believe there's enough support for such a measure to pass, particularly in a presidential election year, when turnout tends to be higher. And conservatives might not be diametrically opposed to recreational marijuana legalization if the drug were to be taxed, benefiting state coffers.

"It would be a remarkable marketplace, and you would see a lot of interest in Florida from folks all over the country and all over the world, Canada in particular, investing in Florida's recreational industry," said Jeff Sharkey, who along with Taylor Patrick Biehl runs the Medical Marijuana Business Association of Florida.

"You would see some substantial revenues flowing from the sale of recreational cannabis," Sharkey said.

On that point, Morgan agrees.

"Money will pour in," he tweeted. "Let's legalize gambling in Miami while we're at it. Would kill Vegas."