They’ve been without it for nine months since Hurricane Maria.

Spectrum News’s Paula Machado went up the mountains in Humacao, in the southeastern part of the island, to meet one couple still living in the dark.

“Last week they would come this week, this week they didn’t come,“ said Don Julio Sánchez about his frustration with the power company.

His house, small but spacious, is filled with fans that aren’t running.

“I was born and raised here,” the 88-year-old man said as he gave our crew a tour of his home.

“Over there was an orange tree,” he pointed to his backyard. “And that one right there is an avocado tree. They’re starting to grow again because Maria took them all."

Once he made it inside, his wife Juanita is reading a Spanish magazine with royal wedding pictures in the cover of it.

“You have to be royalty for a wedding like that,” Juanita laughed.

Since there’s no TV, Juanita spends most of her time reading or talking with the neighbors.

Meanwhile, Don Julio showed our crew the house’s three small bedrooms, even offering one up in case they wanted to stay.

Then he pulled out his guitar and starts serenading with Puerto Rican songs.

One would be surprised to learn how the couple has survived without power for the past nine months. They showed our crew their fridge, food rotting from the heat.

“It’s not working properly,” said Don Julio as picks at the food, "I don’t know, because of the electricity possibly.”

A neighbor brings them ice every day that they pour in a cooler that sits outside -- that’s where they keep cold water and meats for the day.

Don Julio then showed our crew a tour of his roof, damaged from Hurricane Maria.

“This house is stronger than a guava fruit,” he laughed.

He said he remembered that night of the hurricane. It sounded like a roaring animal the first couple of hours; he couldn’t believe his house didn’t have more damage.

Don Julio and his wife wonder why it’s taken so long to get power back on.

“They keep telling us, it was November, January, March, and they keep postponing and postponing and there’s nothing you can say for sure,” Don Julio said.

Without power, the elderly couple is at the mercy of others.

“You know, (we’re) trying to survive by the help of people and the neighbors,” he said.

People who care, like Javier Camacho, earlier that day showed Spectrum News how he learned to build solar powered generators from his garage in Toa Baja.

Camacho heard about the lovely couple and drove down to install them a solar-powered generator, strong enough to run theirs fans, lights and TV.

The minute the lights come on Don Julio yelled, “Throw out the candles, we have light!”