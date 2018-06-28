OCALA, Fla. -- Four months after the Ocala Police Department stared the Heroin/Opioid Amnesty Program, officials say they have had 10 people ask for help.

Josh had a bad drug addiction; said he knew he was going to die

Ocala police say program has helped people

Police say there have been 75 overdoses

Anyone who is addicted to any drug can call or come into the police department and ask for help.

In April, 33-year-old Joshua, who did not want to give out his last name, says his sister recommended the program.

He says he has had a bad drug addiction since he was about 13 years old.

"When my sister told me the amnesty program was through the Ocala Police Department, my first thought was, 'Absolutely not, I'm not doing that' I've lived a different lifestyle than mainstream society and it scared me," he shared. "I thought that it was a trap but I knew I needed help and I knew I was going to die."

Officers take participants to The Centers, a mental health and substance abuse provider.

Perspectives of Florida, an outpatient addiction treatment provider, is also offering people scholarships to go through its intensive outpatient program.

Josh is now in a residential care program at The Centers.

Ocala police say so far this year there has been 75 overdoses, nine deaths, and 18 Narcan saves.