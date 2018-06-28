ORLANDO, Fla. -- A 40-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot several times Wednesday night in the parking lot of a Winn-Dixie.

It happened before 6:15 p.m. at the Orlando grocery store 5732 Hiawassee Rd. near Clarcona Ocoee Road.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office stated the man drove into the parking lot of the Winn-Dixie, got out and got into the backseat of another car.

A few minutes later, he stumbled out of the car with several gunshot wounds to his torso.

The car he was in took off.

The man was sent to Orlando Regional Medical Center in critical condition.