CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. -- The Kennedy Space Center has all the sites to see and pulls off some heart pounding and historic launches, but what if you could actually be a part of all that action you see from the coast?

Astronaut Training Experience let's you train like an astronaut

There are simulators, virtual reality walks

Want to train like an astronaut too? Head to KSC's website

That's now a reality for adults and kids alike, fulfilling your dreams of jetting off into space, with the help of the astronaut training experience at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex.

“I read over the paper, saw all the amazing stuff I was going to get to do, and thought this is going to be just awesome," said first-time visitor Micah Bachert.

One of their newer experiences, opening just this past February, ATX has you training just like a real astronaut. You'll get to experience multiple training simulators putting you right in the action.

They have everything from their microgravity simulator that places you in a chair and uses air to make it feel like you're actually in space, to their virtual reality walk on mars, and your own chance to sit behind a mission control desk.

They even have simulators for the most adventurous -- their Mars Rover simulator lets you land a rover on mars and drive across the red planet.

“Most people don’t even realize they’re being educated because they’re having so much fun, but those are the primary goals we set -- to have fun, learn something, and get inspired to be part of it," said Education Program Manager Dee Maynard.

It’s a day filled with learning, adventure, and an experience you won’t find anywhere else in Florida.

“It’s something new, something different, and I’ve never experienced anything like it before, now I know going to space would be awesome," Micah said.

The ATX Astronaut Training Experience is brand new this year and you can make reservations online or by calling the Visitor Complex.

For more information, head to their website.