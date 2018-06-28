UMATILLA, Fla. -- A 44-year-old Umatilla man found dead in a pontoon boat was struck and killed by lightning, authorities say.

Jeffrey Moyer, 44, found dead in boat on Lake Owen

Witnesses said he'd been fishing before storm rolled in

Florida is known as 'lightning capital of the US'

The body of Jeffrey Moyer was found in a sitting position in a boat tethered to a boat dock on Lake Owen in Umatilla on Wednesday afternoon.

That's not long after weather service forecasters said a storm with lightning passed overhead. Moyer was seen fishing before the storm.

Neighbors found him unresponsive and called 911, the Lake County Sheriff's Office said in a report.

Investigators said they also found "some sort of cut into the seat" where Moyer sat, as well as "noticeable black marks that may have been the result of a burn."

An autopsy confirmed that Moyer was killed by an electrocution, the Sheriff's Office said Thursday.

On Wednesday, a roofer was hospitalized at Orlando Regional Medical Center after being injured by what was thought to be a lightning strike. People nearby said there was a lot of lightning in the area at the time.

Florida is known as the "lightning capital of the U.S." Forecasters have dubbed this week Lightning Safety Awareness Week to raise awareness of the dangers of lightning.