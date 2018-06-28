ORLANDO, Fla. -- Orange County Sheriff’s Office reports that a man was shot at a shopping center parking lot at Winn Dixie Wednesday night.

Man shot in Winn Dixie parking lot

The shooting happened at 5732 Hiawassee Road near Clarcona Ocoee Road just before 6:15 p.m.

Deputies say surveillance video showed a 41-year-old man arrive to the parking lot, leave a vehicle and enter the passenger seat of another one.

Shortly after, the man allegedly exited the vehicle and collapsed with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso.

There was a firearm found underneath him, deputies say.

The man is in critical condition Orlando Regional Medical Center.

OCSO's watch commander says investigators are withholding vehicle information for the time being.

No further details have been released at this time.