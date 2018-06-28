VOLUSIA COUNTY -- A DeLand city commissioner is charged with giving drugs to his ex-girlfriend, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Commissioner Jeffrey Hunter accused of giving ex-girlfriend hydrocodone bills

Investigators say that the 59-year-old Commissioner Jeffrey Hunter's arrest stems from a previous investigation where he was the victim.

At the end of last year, Hunter sought help from Law Enforcement after he told them his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend was blackmailing him.

While that man was arrested, investigators began looking into Hunter, who was elected in 2016, and found he had allegedly given his former girlfriend hydrocodone pills on at least seven different occasions.

That resulted in Hunter's arrest, according to authorities, which has left his neighbors and those who voted for him shocked.

"You're supposed to be making this town better and to do that it's just a slap in the face to us," said Sara Troxell, Hunter's neighbor.

Hunter bonded out of jail late Wednesday night.