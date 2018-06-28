DELAND, Fla. -- A man accused of trying to kidnap a 5-year-old boy from a DeLand apartment building went before a judge Thursday.

Aung Pyo arrested Wednesday in DeLand

Accused of trying to walk away with a boy at an apartment complex

Accused of trying to get in the boy's house to take him

Aung Pyo, 26, is accused of approaching the boy outside his family's apartment on Spring Garden Avenue Wednesday. The boy's mother told deputies that Pyo grabbed the child by the left arm and tried to walk away.

Deputies say it happened late last night. Aung Pyo is now facing kidnapping charges awaiting his first appearance now at the jail @MyNews13 @VolusiaSheriff pic.twitter.com/YFRR1eIn3O — Brittany (@BrittanyJNews13) June 28, 2018

When the boy's uncle and the mother's boyfriend confronted Pyo, according to deputies, Pyo said " I want your son."

Deputies also say that once the boy was brought inside, Pyo ran to the door, tried to get inside and tried to get the boy to come out of the house.

Deputies say Pyo appeared to be drunk when he was arrested.

A judge on Thursday set bond for Pyo at $260,000. He also faces charges of child abuse without great bodily harm and burglary of an occupied structure.

$260k bond for Aung Pyo accused attempted kidnapper suspect @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/6wj8BEUvyZ — Brittany (@BrittanyJNews13) June 28, 2018

This is the second attempted kidnapping this week in Volusia County. On Monday, 34-year-old Sarah Freeman was charged with trying to grab two children in Wilbur-by-the-Sea.