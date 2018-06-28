SANFORD, Fla. -- The Sanford community is continuing to come together to help a longtime college baseball umpire who recently lost both of his legs.

Randy Harvey’s fellow umpires organized a fundraiser for their longtime colleague and friend in Sanford.

Harvey says after he experienced a mysterious drop in his kidney function and had to go on dialysis.

He developed a serious sepsis infection in January, which gave him one of two choices - a doctor told him he’d have to lose his legs, or risk losing his life.

“If it gets into your bloodstream and your heart chambers, there’s nothing we can do, and I said, ‘I’m not taking that chance so cut them off,’” Harvey said.

“I screamed, cried and did everything a normal human being would do, asked questions, asked, ‘why me?’ -- the whole nine yards. But once I got some revelation, everything happens for a reason.”

Harvey says he plans to walk again with prosthetics, but he’s decided to hang up his umpire work.

“They’ve got enough young bucks out there now; they can handle it,” Harvey said.

But Harvey found himself back at the ballpark recently when his fellow umpires organized a fundraiser for him during a recent Florida Collegiate Summer League game at Sanford Memorial Stadium.

Harvey says many people have reached out to help him financially.

“Some people I’ve never heard from, from all over the country, sending checks and stuff for me, and I appreciate it,” Harvey said.

The organizers of the fundraiser say Harvey is still accepting donations. A “Randy Harvey Support Fund” account has been established at TD Bank in DeLand.

Anyone can make a contribution by going on your bank's online site and select their method to transfer and "send money.”

To transfer it to Randy's account, you can email dennis.mccomb@att.net.

Spectrum News is not managing this account, but is making the information available to provide people who want to help Harvey with the information to do so.