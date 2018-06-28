COCOA VILLAGE, Fla. -- A Brevard County restaurant became the target of a hateful online review, but they’re now is getting support from around the world.

Hateful review stems from restaurant t-shirts

Reviewer mistook shirt for ‘Gay pride’ shirts

Shirts support SPCA; 400 more shirts now on order

The viral, negative post against at Cocoa Village's Paisley Vegan Kitchen is helping save animals lives.

Each day, hungry patrons enjoy a variety of dishes and creations from its owner Alyssa Dorer, whose dream became a reality when she opened the restaurant three years ago.

"It's going really well, especially now," she said, smiling.

That's because of the huge support she and her employees have gotten after a customer wrote a review on social media that had nothing to do with the menu.

SHIRT SHAMER: online review slams #Cocoa Village’s Paisley Vegan Kitchen for allowing employees to wear ‘Gay Pride’ shirts. Shirts actually say ‘Stray Pride’, raising awareness/funds for @SPCAofNBrevard — hear from owner about the community support @MyNews13 #Brevard #Florida pic.twitter.com/n8mkmLJFXi — Greg Pallone (@gpallone13) June 27, 2018

"It's so hateful, so hateful. We work very hard to have an all-inclusive environment here. We don't care who you are, what you do, just come and enjoy good food with us," Dorer said.

Dorer told Spectrum News that a customer called in a to-go order a few days earlier.

When the person came in to pick it up, they walked back out without taking it.

Later in the day, an online review showed up -- it focused on the t-shirts her employees were wearing.

"It was confused for a gay pride shirt, which it wasn't," Dorer said.

The shirts say 'Stray Pride' and include a rainbow. Employees wear them to support the SPCA of Brevard, which helps animals find homes.

The review zeroed in on the apparel, saying the “Gay Pride” shirts were “disgusting and unnecessary, I didn't ask for gay propaganda.”

The post went on to say “where is the straight pride, where is the straight pride flag?”

“If you are a conservative vegan, keep driving,” it also said.

"I wish they would have said something," Dorer said. "Especially since they were regulars, coming in 2-3 times a week."

Word quickly spread between customers and non-customers alike, supporting the restaurant and its SPCA shirts.

In fact, the shirts became a hit this week -- 60 of them sold, raising $1,000 for the animal adoption agency, with 400 more shirts on order.

And as Dorer puts it, a negative situation became a positive.

"I've never heard of your restaurant, but I'm coming there now," she said. "I've never been there, but I'm supporting you for what you stand for."

We are not identifying the person who made the post. We did reach out for comment, but have not heard back.