CENTRAL FLORIDA -- No big surprise: Another hot morning with some sun with later rain and lightning for Central Florida this fine Thursday.

Thursday's highs to be 92 degrees

Hot and muggy afternoons

More afternoon storms

Partial sun will enable another hot day with highs in the low 90s. Afternoon storms will redevelop, some containing heavy rain, gusty winds and frequent lightning.

Without a strong steering flow, any storm could be slow and erratic in nature. Much of the activity will diminish with the loss of daytime heating.

Fair skies will prevail overnight as lows fall to the low to mid-70s. Rain chances will run consistent each afternoon this weekend with highs in the low to mid-90s.

This trend will persist into early next week as we approach Independence Day. Expect highs in the low to mid-90s and scattered afternoon storms each day.

Meanwhile, the surf zone will find a small bump swell Thursday afternoon as wave heights come up to 1 to 2 feet. It will be considered a poor to fair environment for surfing.

The rip current risk is low but swimmer and surfers are encouraged to stay near a lifeguard and observe local flags.

Tropical Update

In the tropics, the Atlantic basin is fairly quiet. No new development is expected over the next few days.

The Hurricane Season continues through Nov. 30.

