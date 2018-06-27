ORLANDO, Fla. -- A vehicle struck a bicyclist wearing an orange safety vest Wednesday morning, throwing him into a water-filled ditch where his body was found, troopers said.

Bicyclist's body found in water-filled ditch off East Colonial

Jorge Arias was wearing an orange safety vest, troopers say

FHP investigating grill recovered at the scene of hit-and-run

The Florida Highway Patrol thinks 49-year-old Jorge Arias was on his way to work sometime between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. when he was struck from behind by a vehicle as they both traveled eastbound on East Colonial Drive east of Berkeley Street.

Arias' body was found at about 9:50 a.m. on the south side of Colonial Drive.

His bicycle was "inadvertently removed from the crash scene" but is now in FHP's possession, they said.

Investigators also recovered a vehicle's grill from the scene.

Anyone who can provide information on this hit-and-run is asked to call FHP at 407-737-2213 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS. The investigation is ongoing, and charges are pending.