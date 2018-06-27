WASHINGTON -- The long-running water war between Florida and Georgia will continue, following a Supreme Court ruling Thursday.

The high court ruled that the special master mediating the dispute between the two states applied too strict a standard against Florida. The court sent the case back to the special master to get more information.

The ruling closes the latest chapter in this decades-old dispute between Georgia and Florida over the use of water in the Apalachicola-Chattahoochee-Flint River Basin.

Florida says the amount of water Georgia is using from the rivers is severely damaging Florida's oyster industry in Apalachicola Bay.

Georgia, however, says Florida allowed the bay to be over-harvested.

The ruling was 5-4, with Justices Roberts, Kennedy, Ginsburg, Breyer and Sotomayor supporting the opinion and Justices Alito, Kagan, Gorsuch and Thomas dissenting.

This is a developing story. Check back for the latest.