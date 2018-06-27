SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. -- Seminole County leaders approved funding for a new pilot program designed to combat speeding across the county.

If approved by residents, county traffic engineers will install speed cushions in four areas of the county where residents have complained about speeding.

Daryl Rogers says for most of his life, Lincoln Heights near Sanford has been a calm, peaceful neighborhood. But he says in recent years, his street has been more like a racetrack.

“Daytona Speedway, because they’ll get the cars going and get down there and start drag racing and then zoom – that’s all you hear,” said Rogers.

Rogers was encouraged to hear that on Tuesday, Seminole County Commissioners approved funding for the pilot project. He says he’s been worried about his nieces and nephews.

“They’re out here playing, and if one day the ball rolls out and they’re going 60-70 miles per hour – I’ve got a problem with it,” said Rogers.

Seminole County traffic engineers have studied the four areas where the speed cushions would go. On Rogers’ street – Truman Boulevard – that data shows despite the speed limit being 25 miles per hour, most cars go closer to 35, if not more.

“And you’ve got these cars coming through the neighborhood – we don’t know where they’re coming from – and they speed through here,” said Rogers.

The speed cushions are a portable version of traditional concrete speed bumps. The county will now send out mailers to people living in the four pilot project-areas. If they get a majority of those mailers back with approval from residents, they can install the speed cushions in about two to three weeks.

“At least that will be a step in the right direction,” said Rogers.

And Rogers looks forward to the day where he doesn’t have to worry so much about the kids in his neighborhood.

“We’re trying to get our neighborhood back, that’s what we’re trying to do,” said Rogers.

Seminole County traffic engineers say if the pilot program works, the speed cushions could be used in areas across the county where speeding is a problem.