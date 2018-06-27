MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. -- Sea Ray employees in the boat manufacturer's Merritt Island plant were shocked to learn of the facility's closure during a surprise town-hall meeting, according to one worker who was there.

Employees were under the impression the company was going to be sold. But Brunswick, Sea Ray's parent company, instead announced it would retain and "reinvent" the brand to focus on sport boats and cruiser products.

That will leave about 380 people will be out of work within the next two months, as the Sykes Creek facility will shut down permanently.

Michael Loser started working for Sea Ray almost two years ago and had plans to move up in the company.

But after Monday's announcement, he and his coworkers were handed a letter with their expected employment termination date.

"My daughter said she'll help out with the bills. That's not what you want to hear as a father," Loser said.



Sea Ray's parent company, Brunswick Corporation, said in a statement that it didn't get any "appropriate" offers to buy Sea Ray. (Krystel Knowles, staff)

His last day at Sea Ray will Aug. 24, giving him almost 60 days to find another job. Others who weren't so lucky will be out of work within a couple of weeks.

"I might not get a job in 60 days. There's always that chance," Loser said.

A statement issued by Brunswick said, in part:

"As you know, over the last several months, Brunswick has engaged in a thorough sale process for the Sea Ray business. Although there was interest in the business, the offers we received did not reflect an appropriate value for this premium brand, and did not meet our expectations. The lower value was largely due to the persistently weak financial performance of the yacht product category, which complicated and obscured the value of the remainder of Sea Ray."

Illinois-based Brunswick put Sea Ray up for sale last year. Now, about 825 people, including employees at the company's Palm Coast facility, will be out of jobs.

Brunswick said it will give out severance to eligible employees, though Loser is not one of them.

"Why give up so easy? That's really my main question: why?" Loser said.