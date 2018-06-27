SANFORD, Fla. -- Tuesday evening storms impacted flights at Orlando Sanford International Airport after lightning struck the runway.

It hit the runway with such force that it left a hole, according to the airport’s Director of Communications.

The occurred sometime before 7 p.m. and shut the runway down for two hours.

An airport official said three flights total were diverted to St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport.

Onsite maintenance crews worked to repair the hole. The runway reopened around 9 p.m.