WASHINGTON, D.C. -- The head of the Department of Health and Human Services was in the hot seat Tuesday afternoon, appearing before the Senate Finance Committee to discuss prescription drugs.

HHS Secretary in hot seat over family separation at border

Sen. Nelson grilled Azar on efforts to reunite families

Azar says HHS is considering setting up 'family camps'

However, lawmakers grilled the top official charged with reuniting those children still separated from their parents.

"We're doing our best, to be respectful of those children," said HHS Secretary Alex Azar in response to a question from Sen. Bill Nelson (D-FL).

"Mr. Secretary, I did not ask that," Sen. Nelson quipped. "I asked what has happened since Saturday to those 70 children."

Sen. Nelson visited a facility in Homestead, Florida over the weekend and was looking for more clarity about the 70 children who have been separated from their families being housed there.

In a heated exchange, the Florida Democrat repeatedly asked the Secretary about his department's efforts to reunite those children in Homestead.

“If the parent, remains in detention, unfortunately, under rules that are set by Congress and the courts, they can’t be reunified," Azar explained.

Azar went on to tell lawmakers there are currently 2,047 children in his department's care and no timeline to reunite them. That's only six fewer children than the 2,053 HHS had said were in its custody as of last Wednesday.

An executive order President Trump signed last week was intended to keep families together while in detention. However, that order didn't specifically address those children that have already been separated.

“The Secretary said there is no plan to reunite those children with their parents," Sen. Nelson said in an interview following the hearing. “We ought to be asking what’s in the best interest of the child.”

“The child needs to be with their parents. They were forcibly taken from their parents," he added.

After being denied on his trip to the Homestead facility Saturday, Nelson was able to speak directly to the staff member in charge of reuniting the 70 children held there with their families on Tuesday. He found out that 62 of these children have been in touch with their parents but eight have not because HHS has not been able to locate them.

Of those 62 children, two of the parents have requested that their children be sent back to their home countries, while the other 60 have requested that the department place them with sponsors or relatives in the U.S.

However, not all lawmakers on the Senate Finance Committee were critical of the Secretary.

“I had the chance to visit two facilities in Brownsville and was impressed with the quality of care being provided to these young people," said Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX).

Throughout the course of the hearing, Secretary Azar maintained he is powerless to reunite migrant children with their parents unless Congress changes the laws regarding detention time limits. Republican lawmakers have been working on legislation to do that.

“These children ought to be treated humanely and compassionately and joined together with their parents where possible and there’s legislation that will do that," Cornyn said.

However, Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL), who also recently visited the Homestead facility over the weekend, does not believe the amount of time families can be detained is the answer to this problem.

"The irony that Secretary Azar is suggesting that Congress needs to find a solution to the crisis of the Trump Administration’s making is just shocking," Rep. Wasserman Schultz said. "They certainly shouldn’t be rewarded for that with a solution to detain entire families together.”

“So, they are going to keep children separated from their parents until Congress changes a court ruling; that is a sad commentary," Sen. Nelson said.

HHS told Sen. Nelson on Tuesday they are considering setting up "family camps," where children and parents could be detained together. No additional details have been provided.