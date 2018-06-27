RIVER RANCH, Fla. -- Do you ever wonder what it might be like to live on a farm? Or even better -- what it was like to be a cowboy in the old Florida days?

Look no further: Get ready to saddle up for an experience that will have you out in the beautiful pastures of Westgate River Ranch during its Full Cattle Drive Experience.

Check out the cowboy experience at Westgate River Ranch

You'll also learn about the history of American cowboys

To reserve spot of Cattle Drive Experience, head to their website

"When I first got on the horse, I knew I was a visitor! This was an entirely different land. It was foreign, but it was foreign in the best adventure kind of way," said Bethanie Barber, who was visiting from Orlando.

When you're out here in the fields, this is an all-day experience, and a genuine one where you're learning how to herd longhorn cattle with a small group of just 10 people.

Spectrum News Reporter Caitlin Wilson even slid into the saddle and tried her hand at ranching. For experienced or unexperienced riders, they make this an activity anyone and everyone can try.

The day-long adventure starts in the morning and has you working through the afternoon to drive long horn cattle back into the pasture.

"This is really educational. Not only do you learn about the livestock, but also we get to share the history that a lot of people don't know, that Florida was the birthplace of the American cowboy and a lot of that history unfolded right here at Westgate River Ranch," said General Manager Ray Duncan.

You'll hear stories of the old days and the history behind the famous Florida cracker cowboys, all while journeying across Westgate's 1,700-acre ranch.

"It was this combination of having a cowboy/historian ride with you. It was unbelievably beautiful and picturesque, and I thought I was in a different place at a different time," Bethanie said.

So saddle up, give a big "Yee-Ha," and prepare for a Western-style adventure like no other.

Westgate River Ranch Resort and Rodeo's Full Cattle Drive Experience is by reservation only.

