ORLANDO, Fla. -- The Walt Disney Co. has won approval from the U.S. Justice Department to purchase most of 21st Century Fox's entertainment assets.

DOJ approves Disney's purchase of 21st Century Fox assets

Disney agreed to pay $71.3 billion in cash and stock

Fox assets include TV shows and movie franchises like "X-Men"

In order to secure antitrust approval, Disney agreed to sell Fox's regional sports networks.

Disney and Fox agreed on a $52.4 billion back in December. However, the House of Mouse faced competition from cable operator Comcast, which offered a counter bid. Earlier this month, Comcast offered $65 billion for the assets. The move prompted Disney to raise its offer to $71.3 billion in cash and stock.

Disney is looking to boost its content as it readies to launch its own streaming service in 2019 to take on Netflix.

The assets would include some of Fox's most popular TV shows and movie franchises, including the "X-Men."

The 21st Century Fox acquisition would not be the first high-profile purchase made by Disney.

In the last several years, the company has purchased Lucasfilm, Marvel Entertainment and Pixar.