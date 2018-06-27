DELTONA, Fla. -- A Deltona man is in custody after being accused in a double murder that dates back to 2004 in Virginia.

Christopher Schmidt accused of double murder

He is accused of killing Lois Schmidt, 7-year-old boy

Christopher Schmidt had been married to Lois Schmidt

Christopher Schmidt was arrested at his home in Deltona Monday.

Virginia Beach police stated that Schmidt and Richard Stoner from Indiana, also recently was arrested, are tied to the deaths of 29-year-old Lois Schmidt and her 7-year-old son Jonathan Vetrano.

Evidence techs from the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office at Schmidt's home Tuesday collected several items from the home, including several guns.

Virginia Beach police are not releasing a lot of information about the investigation but stated additional investigation over the years led to new information being uncovered.

Both Stoner and Schmidt are being held in custody awaiting extradition proceedings to bring them back to Virginia Beach.