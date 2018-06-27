COCOA, Fla. -- Investigators are trying to find out who shot a young person in the Cocoa area Tuesday night.

Brevard County Sheriff's Office is investigating shooting

Shooting comes as report finds gun violence spikes in summer

The shooting happened on Grace Avenue, just off State Road 520 in unincorporated Cocoa.

The juvenile is currently in stable condition.

The Brevard County Sheriff's Office stated that investigators are still trying to figure out the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

This shooting comes at the same time a report finds gun violence actually spikes during the summer months.

Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence found that no school, longer days and oppressive heat as contributing factors for more summer shootings nationwide.

The study also found young adults are more likely to be both the victims and perpetrators of gun violence in the summer, when employment opportunities and summer programs are not readily available.

However, it is unknown if any of those factors contributed to this shooting.

The Sheriff's Office plans to release more information Wednesday morning on its investigation.