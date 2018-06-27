ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Heavy's Food Truck owner Kendrick Scott and Executive Chef Rob Lancaster know just about everyone in and around the Enoch Davis Center in St.Petersburg.

And everyone there seems to knows their cooking.

Every couple of minutes, Scott or Lancaster have to disappoint a regular, explaining that even though they are cooking in the center's parking lot, they are not open to customers.

The disappointment is palpable, but the hungry guests are excited that Scott and Lancaster will be on television.

Heavy's Food Truck’s menu serves up southern favorites and the recipe in this installment of the Chef’s Kitchen is fried chicken, made with love they tell me.

Heavy's Fried Chicken

Serves a family of 4

Ingredients

6 oz.Seasoning Salt

1 oz. Paprika

3 oz. Onion Powder

3 oz. Garlic Powder

1 oz. Black Pepper

1 oz. Cayenne Pepper

1 oz. Chicken bouillon seasoning

5 lb. All purpose flour

2 whole chickens, cut up with breasts butterflied

Vegetable oil, if frying in deep pan (chef suggests cast iron) fill halfway. For deep fryer, fill enough to submerge meat completely.

Directions

Chef Lancaster uses a dry brine when preparing his chicken for frying.

Start with rubbing seasoning salt thoroughly on the meat.

Add spices one or two at a time, rubbing them into the pieces of chicken.

Cover and let sit.

How long?

"Oh it must sit overnight - for 24 hours at least," said Lancaster. "The seasoning goes to the bone- -so you never have bland chicken around here."

After 24 hours, place the flour in a container, cover the chicken completely and dust off extra flour.

Heat oil to 325 degrees.

Cook 10 to 12 minutes in a deep fryer.

Cook about 7.5 minutes on each side in a frying pan.

Take out and drain thoroughly before enjoying.