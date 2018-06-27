CENTRAL FLORIDA -- It is yet another warm and humid morning across Central Florida, with another good chance for showers and storms later Wednesday.

Highs for Wednesday at 93 degrees

Hot and muggy afternoons

More storms being tracked

Central Florida will see a slight pattern change as winds will be from the west. This will place the best chance for showers further east, from the Interstate 4 corridor to the Atlantic coastline.

Highs for Wednesday will again climb into the low 90s.

The showers and storms will again slowly fade away Wednesday evening, with the best shot for activity along the I-95 corridor. Temperatures will fall into the 70s. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 70s under partly cloudy skies.

Rain chances continue heading into Thursday. Some may see slightly lower coverage, but most locations will see showers and storms. Highs for Thursday will be in the low 90s.

The typical rainy season pattern continues for Friday and the weekend. We will again see morning sunshine with afternoon showers and storms developing. Highs all three days will hold in the low 90s.

The stagnant weather pattern marches on heading into next week. Expect morning sunshine and evening storms, with highs holding in the low 90s.

It also looks likely we will be battling some storms for Independence Day on Wednesday.

Boaters should again watch for evening storms, with northwesterly winds and seas 1 to 2 feet.

Surfers will find poor-to-fair conditions, with an east-southeasterly trade swell.

The rip current threat remains low for Wednesday.

Tropical Update

We continue to watch a system near the Carolinas. The complex has a low chance of development and will out to sea over the next few days.

Elsewhere, no major activity is expected over the next five days.

The Hurricane Season continues through Nov. 30.

