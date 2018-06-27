ORLANDO, Fla. -- In a 5-4 decision, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of upholding the Trump administration’s travel ban.

Supreme Court rules to uphold Trump's travel ban

Many affected say they're being cut off from family

CAIR spokeperson: "Hostility" in the ban's intent

The ban restricts travel to and from seven countries, most of which have large Muslim populations.

The seven countries under the travel ban are Iran, Libya, Syria, Yemen, Somalia, North Korea and Venezuela.

For those Americans who have families in these countries, this Supreme Court decision means they are now cut off from visits from family in the immediate future, something which is devastating to their loved ones

But the Trump administration and its supporters are saying the measure is necessary.

“It was devastating for all of us all across the country. We were absolutely mortified to see such an atrocious decision made by the highest of the courts,” said Central Florida’s Council on American-Islamic Relations spokesperson Rasha Mubarak.

On Tuesday, the Central Florida Muslim community sought support from CAIR following the Supreme Court’s announcement.

“There was hostility in the intent of this ban. There is hostility against Islam and (with) marginalizing and criminalizing a group of people based on how they pray,” Mubarak said.

She says Muslims are now being separated from their families -- forcibly prevented from visits from their loved ones who live in these seven nations.

The Trump Administration names these nations as being ridden with public safety and terrorism concerns.

President Donald Trump’s supporters say the Supreme Court’s Decision validated those concerns and may have triggered a different conversation.

“All it did was pretty much legitimize those executive orders and be able to -- North Korea was in there! It wasn’t just a Muslim ban,” said Trump 2020 group chairman Randy Ross.

With the Supreme Court’s final decision, Randy Ross says he agrees with those with CAIR about one thing -- the focus moving forward needs to be on immigration legislation.

“I think all of us agree the immigration system needs an overhaul, but at the same time we need to take some precautions and make sure that Americans are safe first,” Ross said.

Mubarak with CAIR told Spectrum News many Muslims feel hopeless about the ban and are worried more countries could be added.