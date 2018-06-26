VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla -- Volusia County Sheriff’s deputies say a Port Orange woman was arrested after she allegedly tried to abduct two children, along with hitting their pregnant mother.

Sarah Freeman, 34, faces multiple charges

Sarah Freeman, 34, is facing charges such as attempted kidnapping and aggravated battery on a pregnant victim, according to a VCSO news release.

Deputies say the incident happened at a Volusia County beach park Monday.

Freeman allegedly approached a 7-year-old girl and told her, “This isn’t a Florida trip you’re going to want to remember,” and tried to grab her.

Authorities say the girl’s mother, who is 6-months-pregnant, quickly pulled her daughter back, though Freeman reportedly hit the mother during the scuffle.

Freeman then approached the father of the 7-year-old girl and hit him in the backside with a stick.

She allegedly also told the parents’ 5-year-old son “he’s not your dad,” and grabbing the child by the arm and walking away.

According to VCSO, the father then grabbed ahold of his son and brought him to his truck, where Freeman tried to force her way in.

Freeman also reportedly tried to grab another child nearby, but the witness told deputies they were able to get to their vehicle and lock the doors.

Upon the arrival of deputies, Freeman was taken into custody in minutes. She allegedly mumbled and made unintelligible comments. The deputy said he believed she was under the influence of a unknown substance.

Freeman is being held without bond at the Volusia County Jail.