MELBOURNE, Fla. -- The Salvation Army is known for its bell ringers during the holidays, who dot storefronts and collect money for those in need.

Salvation Army of Melbourne says they need help all year

They help the Brevard community year-round, not just holidays

84 cents of every $1 they receive is put back into community

HOW YOU CAN HELP: Salvation Army of Melbourne

But the Salvation Army of Melbourne is hoping to spread the word that they help and need help all year long.

Grace, who didn't want to give her last name, was involved in a deadly crash back in February. She was seriously hurt, and eventually lost her health insurance and couldn't pay her rent.

"I had no place to go. I actually spent one night in the park," she told Spectrum News.

She was desperate for help and found herself homeless for the second time in her life.

That's when she found the Salvation Army of Melbourne.

"Not only have I been able to get myself together physically, but (also) spiritually,” Grace said. "I'm grateful to God but also for the services I've received here"

Grace has a room and bathroom, shared with other women who are staying at the shelter. They get meals and a chance to get back on their feet.

"She wants to save money. She has the two jobs. She wants to get out there on her own," said Rosa Santiago-Riordan on the Salvation Army board.

They've helped 45 women and 39 children, providing nearly 5,100 shelter nights in just in the last six months.

But she says many people in the south Brevard community aren't aware they are there to help -- year-round, not just the holidays.

"(We’re) keeping people off the streets, keeping people in their homes, paying utilities, helping them with their medical needs," Santiago-Riordan said.

And because they helped her, Grace wants to open a shelter of her own someday.

"I'm heading straight ahead to become stable," she said.

The Salvation Army of Melbourne is self-sustainable.

They tell us 84 cents of every $1 they receive is put back into the local community.

To become a volunteer, head to the Salvation Army of Melbourne's website.