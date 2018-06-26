NATIONWIDE -- KFC has debuted a new menu item that will have pickle lovers rejoicing.

KFC releases Pickle Fried Chicken

Pickle sauce made with dill, vinegar flavors

Only available for a limited time

The fast food chain's Pickle Fried Chicken is made by covering its signature fried chicken with a pickle sauce that features dill and vinegar flavors. The sauce also includes onion, garlic, buttermilk and white and black pepper blend.

The new chicken is available as a Crispy Colonel Sandwich, Extra Crispy Tenders, Chicken Littles and Extra Crispy Chicken.

Inspiration for the new menu item came after customers kept asking for more pickles on their chicken sandwiches, according to KFC.

"People are crazy about pickles, and pickle-flavored products are becoming today's trendiest menu item, said Andrea Zahumensky, KFC's chief marketing officer, in a statement.

Earlier this month, Sonic launched a pickle-flavored slush as part of its summer drink lineup.

Pickle Fried Chicken will only be available for a limited time.

Each restaurant has been given enough ingredients to make pickle sauce for a few weeks.

KFC says once the supply is gone, it's gone "for good."​