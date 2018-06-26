PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. -- The U.S. Coast Guard is investigating an estimated 100 gallons of fuel spill in the cargo area of Port Canaveral Tuesday morning.
The incident happened just after 9:30 a.m. in the 9100 block of Frank A. Kennedy Road.
Officials tell Spectrum News a fuel ship was in the process of transferring fuel to a storage tank, when a pipeline vent cracked and started spraying mist on the dock and into the water.
The spill was contained by a boom permanently placed underwater in that area.
The Department of Environmental Protection is also investigating the spill.
A cleanup crew is on site to take care of the spill.