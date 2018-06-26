CENTRAL FLORIDA -- Get ready for another round of sunshine and storms for Central Florida this fine Tuesday.

Highs for Tuesday at 93 degrees

Hot and muggy afternoons

More afternoon storms

A typical summer day is in store for Central Florida, featuring hot temperatures and highs in the low 90s.

Any morning sun will give way to afternoon storms, some containing heavy rain, gusty winds and frequent lightning.

Cells will initiate along the inland-moving seabreeze, causing greatest coverage this afternoon across the interior.

Without a strong steering flow, any storm could be slow and erratic in nature.

Much of the activity will diminish with the loss of daytime heating. Fair skies will prevail overnight as lows fall to the low to mid-70s.

Rain chances will run consistent each afternoon this weekend with highs in the low to mid-90s.

This trend will persist into the weekend. Expect highs in the low 90s and scattered afternoon storms each day.

Southerly winds will shift onshore Tuesday afternoon, increasing to 10 to 15 knots to generate a moderate chop on the Intracoastal.

Meanwhile, the surf zone has been producing little wave activity, but a small bump in trade swell is projected today, bringing waves to 1 to 2 feet. It will still be considered poor environment for surfing.

The rip current risk is low but swimmer and surfers are encouraged to stay near a lifeguard and observe local flags.

Tropical Update

In the tropics, the Atlantic basin is fairly quiet.

No new development is expected over the next few days.

The Hurricane Season continues through Nov. 30.

