BUSHNELL, Fla. -- A Snowball gator is believed to have been taken after it was discovered missing following a building fire that left more than 40 reptiles dead on Friday night, according to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office.

In a news release issued on Monday, deputies responded to a fire at SW 52nd Terrance in Bushnell at around 8:30 p.m.

Once the fire was out and the structure was ruled a total loss by the Sumter County Fire Rescue, the victim stated that the Snowball (Leucistic) alligator was missing and was last seen in the building at 11:30 a.m. that day, according to deputies.

Forty three alligators and crocodiles were found dead in the building, deputies stated.

The State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the fire, which currently appears to be an arson.

"Based on items observed at the scene, it appears that the building was burglarized first and then set on fire after the theft of the rare alligator," deputies stated in the news release.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sumter County Sheriff's Detective Chris Merritt at 352-793-2621 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).