Brunswick Corporation announced Monday plans to close Sea Ray Boats operations in Brevard and Flagler counties.

Sea Ray Boats to stop production in Brevard, Flagler

825 workers will be laid off this year

Brunswick Corp is reinventing the Sea Ray brand

The closure will result in the loss of 825 jobs—380 at the Sykes Creek facility in Merritt Island and 475 at the Palm Coast facility.

The Illinois-based company put the Sea Ray division up for sale at the end of 2017. Instead of selling the division, the brand will be "reinvented."

As part of the transformation, Brunswick will discontinue sport yacht and yacht models.

Production will "wind down" at both plants this year.

The Palm Coast plant is expected to close "as soon as practical in 2018," the company said in a news released. The Sykes Creek facility in Merritt Island will remain open to support "customer service and warranty obligations."

A Brunswick spokesperson said the company will help impacted workers find other placement.

Brunswick plans to refocus the Sea Ray brand on sport boats and cruiser products.