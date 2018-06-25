NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. -- A possible romantic encounter between three manatees ended up with the trio becoming beached at New Smyrna Beach on Monday.

2 male, 1 female manatee were part of mating herd

Trio became stranded at New Smyrna Beach

FWC biologists, good Samaritans moved them back to water

Two males and one female manatee were part of a mating herd. The trio became stranded and ended up beached at Smyrna Dunes Park.

"Manatee mating herds result from several bulls (males) pursuing a cow (female) until she is ready to mate," said Michelle Kerr, a spokeswoman with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

MANATEES SAVED!@MyFWC lead a group of beach goers who raced into action to help get three beached manatees back into the water in Volusia County. https://t.co/N6hqlrfQzA



VIDEO COURTESY: Diane Hughes@MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/ajUXXXJIA0 — Greg Angel (@NewsGuyGreg) June 25, 2018

After FWC biologists assessed the manatees and gave them a clean bill of health, good Samaritans helped wildlife officers carry the trio into back into the water to continue their possibly amorous encounter.

Manatees can get up to 9 feet long and 1,000 pounds.

Although it's common for mating herds to be seen in Florida during the spring and summer months, Kerr said people should keep a safe distance from the sea cows.

Anyone who comes across a sick, injured or dead manatee should call the FWC’s Wildlife Alert Hotline at 1-888-404-FWCC (3922).