NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. -- A possible romantic encounter between three manatees ended up with the trio becoming beached at New Smyrna Beach on Monday.
Two males and one female manatee were part of a mating herd. The trio became stranded and ended up beached at Smyrna Dunes Park.
"Manatee mating herds result from several bulls (males) pursuing a cow (female) until she is ready to mate," said Michelle Kerr, a spokeswoman with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
After FWC biologists assessed the manatees and gave them a clean bill of health, good Samaritans helped wildlife officers carry the trio into back into the water to continue their possibly amorous encounter.
Manatees can get up to 9 feet long and 1,000 pounds.
Although it's common for mating herds to be seen in Florida during the spring and summer months, Kerr said people should keep a safe distance from the sea cows.
Anyone who comes across a sick, injured or dead manatee should call the FWC’s Wildlife Alert Hotline at 1-888-404-FWCC (3922).