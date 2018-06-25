OROCOVIS, PUERTO RICO. -- A remote community in Puerto Rico used a waterfall to survive after Hurricane Maria.

Rural community relied on waterfall for clean water

More remote areas without water for more than 2 months

Entire community survives the unthinkable

That's what the community of Orocovis had to do. After Hurricane Maria left them without water, they relied on a nearby waterfall to save their community.

"When we ran out of water, that's the water we started using," said resident Maria Pagan.

People like Pagan who live in some of the more remote areas of Orocovis were left without water for two months after the storm.

So they improvised. They began siphoning water from a waterfall using a system of tubes.

"If you look at it right now, there's not as much water flowing. But back then when it was raining a lot, there was so much water. The containers would get filled up super quickly," she said.

Pagan said as many as 50 cars would line up in the narrow roadway, waiting for their turn to fill their containers with water to take back home.

The water supply came back eventually, but water continues to flow out of the pipe on the side of the road. It’s a reminder of how an entire community survived the unthinkable.

"If we wouldn't have had that source of water, none of us would have had any water," Pagan said.